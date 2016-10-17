Oct 18 The following are the top stories in the
- Six have been injured and one person dies in a fire and an
explosion at a BASF chemicals site in Germany. The
plant manager said it was still unclear what caused the blast
and which chemicals were burning.
- Steven Woolfe, a one-time favourite of the UKip, has quit
the party. He said that the party was "ungovernable" without
Nigel Farage as leader.
- UK Prime Minister Theresa May is minded to approve the
expansion of Heathrow airport and is understood to see the
project as an opportunity to show that Britain is not closing
itself off from the world by leaving the EU.
- The UK government does not plan to take legal action
against Volkswagen over the emissions scandal and
the Competition and Markets Authority will not seek compensation
for affected car owners in UK in a civil case.
