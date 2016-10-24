Oct 24 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Rockwell Collins strikes $6.4bn deal for B/E Aerospace on.ft.com/2e1SxfB
* Former Bank of England deputy interviewed in SFO probe on.ft.com/2e1RE6P
* Ministers consider tough new rules for gambling on.ft.com/2e1QDvB
* UK slips down global pensions rankings on.ft.com/2e1RRHm
Overview
- Rockwell Collins has agreed a $6.4 billion bid for
B/E Aerospace. Rockwell will pay $62 per share,
representing a 2 per cent premium to B/E's closing share price
of $50.61 on Friday.
- Paul Tucker, former deputy governor of the Bank of
England, has been interviewed by the Serious Fraud Office as
part of a criminal investigation of the bank's actions during
the financial crisis.
- From a ban on daytime television to reduced betting
machine stakes, gambling companies could face new curbs, as the
government prepares to launch a review of the UK bookmaking
industry.
- The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index's annual
analysis of worldwide pension systems ranked the UK at number
11, which showed that UK has slipped down the global pensions
rankings two places lower than a year ago. It warned that the
British system now contains "major risks and shortcomings".
