Oct 27 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Central Italy rattled by second strong earthquake in a day
on.ft.com/2f8MJGi
* Former Tata chairman claims his dismissal is 'illegal' on.ft.com/2f8Jy1q
* Russia scraps plan to refuel Syria-bound warships in
Spanish enclave on.ft.com/2f8KV04
* BoE seeks details of UK exposure to Deutsche and Italian
banks on.ft.com/2f7XUz1
Overview
- A second strong earthquake in as many hours hit central
Italy on Wednesday night, raising fears of injuries and damage
in areas of the country just north of where nearly 300 people
died in a similar shock in late August.
- In an attack on the record of predecessor Ratan Tata,
Cyrus Mistry claimed his dismissal as 'illegal' and said that
five of Tata Group's major businesses faced asset writedowns
worth $18 billion.
- Russia cancelled a planned refueling stop for its warships
in the Spanish port of Ceuta amid fears in NATO that the battle
group could be used using it to escalate the bombardment of
Aleppo.
- The Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority
asked large British lenders to detail their exposure to the
biggest Italian Banks including Banca Monte dei Paschi
and Deutsche Bank, amid concerns over Europe's
financial sector.
