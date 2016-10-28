Oct 28 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Special visa schemes for regions rejected on.ft.com/2eVztAW
* AstraZeneca shares fall after trial setback for cancer
drug on.ft.com/2eVAE3k
* Germany's Deutsche Borse sheds part of its stake in Bats
exchange on.ft.com/2eVECcg
* UK growth confounds gloomy predictions on.ft.com/2eVDDZM
Overview
- UK government dismissed calls for a special visa rules for
devolved regions and nations. Scotland's first minister Nicola
Sturgeon is lobbying for a 'London visa', so that businesses can
continue to hire form abroad even post an anticipated end to
free movement from within the EU.
- AstraZeneca's shares listed in the U.S.
dropped 4.4 percent after it announced that U.S. regulators have
temporarily halted enrolling new patients with certain cancers
in clinical trials involving its new drug Durvalumab.
- Deutsche Borse sold one-third of its stake in Bats Global
Markets for $86 million. This move comes after CBOE
Holdings agreed to takeover Bats. The sale is part of
the German exchange's strategy to reshape its holdings.
- UK's economy was 0.5 percent larger between July and
September than the last quarter according to the Office of
National Statistics. Treasury had predicted it would shrink 0.1
percent.
