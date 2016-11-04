Nov 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Bank of England raises inflation forecasts

Air France plans low-cost flying unit for long-haul routes

New Adidas chief to revamp Reebok brand

Deutsche Bank's sale of stake in Hua Xia wins approval

Overview

The Bank of England forecast the biggest sustained overshoot of inflation since it gained independence to set interest rates in 1997.

Air France KLM SA will create a low-cost, long-haul flying unit within Air France, that will operate 10 percent of long-haul routes.

Adidas AG's new chief executive unveiled plans to overhaul its Reebok brand as the sportswear group's growth slowed in the third quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG received regulatory approval for the sale of its stake in Hua Xia Bank Co Ltd. (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)