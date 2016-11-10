Nov 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Emails link Rio Tinto managers to Guinea payments on.ft.com/2fg5NRi

John Lewis strikes deal with Sky to push Christmas ad on.ft.com/2ffZ4GY

S&P affirms U.S.'s double A plus credit rating on.ft.com/2fg5N3X

Renault referred to French state prosecutors over emissions on.ft.com/2fg44vc

Overview

Two former chief executives of Rio Tinto Plc discussed payments to a consultant for work on a $20 billion iron ore project in Guinea that the company has since reported to regulators.

John Lewis Plc signed a deal with Sky TV to give the broadcaster rights to screen the department store chain's Christmas advert.

Standard & Poor's has affirmed the credit ratings of the United States of America following Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.

French anti-fraud investigators have referred Renault SA to state prosecutors over abnormal emissions of nitrogen oxide pollutants from some of its diesel engines.

