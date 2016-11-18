Nov 18 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Wolfgang Schauble sets out tough line on Brexit on.ft.com/2g3C0tQ
Deutsche Bank eyes bonus clawback for former bosses on.ft.com/2g0L3tS
CBI's all-white leadership challenged on diversity call on.ft.com/2g0Jexa
Hungary to offer EU's lowest corporate tax rate on.ft.com/2g3AQPg
Overview
Even after its exit from the European Union, the UK would be
bound by tax rules that would restrict it from granting
incentives to keep investors in the country - and would also
face EU budget bills for more than a decade, German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schauble told the Financial Times.
Deutsche Bank AG's supervisory board is taking
legal counsel on whether it can recoup bonuses from a number of
former executives, including former chief executives Anshu Jain
and Josef Ackermann.
The Confederation of British Industry faces accusations of
hypocrisy after British think-tank Policy Exchange said the
business lobby did not have a single non-white senior director
at a national or regional level, despite asking its members to
broaden the diversity of their directors.
Hungary will reduce its corporate tax rate to a flat 9
percent as part of efforts to boost its economic competitiveness
and help wages rise, government officials said on Thursday.
