Belgian postal company Bpost SA said it made a final offer for Dutch rival PostNL NV, sweetening the cash component of the bid by 0.376 euro to 3.201 euros per share, valuing the bid at about 2.54 billion euros in cash and stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's negotiations to acquire Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Salix stomach-drug business have stalled over price disagreements, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Invitation Homes LP, the U.S. rental homes manager owned by private equity firm Blackstone Group LP, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering that could come as soon as January and raise as much as $1.5 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.

