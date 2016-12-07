Dec 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Civil servants move east to Canary Wharf

Unite boss McCluskey resigns, will stand for re-election

Grayling downplays fears over rail shake-up disruption

Trump touts SoftBank pledge to invest $50 bln in U.S.

UK government to lay out Brexit plans to parliament

Overview

Barclays Plc said on Tuesday it has agreed to lease office space in London's Canary Wharf district to the British government in an effort to save about 35 million pounds ($45 million) annually.

Len McCluskey, head of Unite, the country's biggest union and Labour's largest financial backer is stepping down a year earlier than expected and will seek re-election.

Britain is to overhaul the running of its rail network to give service operators a role in managing the tracks their trains use to try to improve reliability, British Transport Minister Chris Grayling said on Tuesday.

The head of Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, which in October set up a $100 billion fund for technology investments, said on Tuesday he would invest $50 billion in U.S. businesses, a move President-elect Donald Trump claimed was a direct result of his election win.

The British government has accepted the opposition Labour Party's call for it to set out its plan for leaving the European Union before formal talks begin, but has asked parliament to respect its Brexit timetable.

($1 = 0.7839 pounds) (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)