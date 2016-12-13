Dec 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* IMF denies it is trying to force more austerity in Greece on.ft.com/2gAoWiP

* The EU and the U.S. impose sanctions on DRC officials on.ft.com/2gAzuys

* Redstone family calls off Viacom-CBS merger talks on.ft.com/2gACOtb

* Prudential suspends insurance sales through Wells Fargo branches on.ft.com/2gAzzlw

- Senior International Monetary Fund officials rejected claims that the organisation is seeking to impose more austerity on Greece. Director of the IMF's European department Poul Thomsen and the fund's Chief Economist Maurice Obstfeld said in a blog post that their main worries are that Greece is pursuing policies that are "unfriendly to growth" and that country's debt is "highly unsustainable."

- The European Union and the United States have imposed sanctions on senior Congolese security and intelligence officials following a violent suppression of anti-government protests in September in which dozens of people died. EU diplomats said the move is also meant to act as a deterrent ahead of big demonstrations planned for Monday next week against President Joseph Kabila's refusal to step down despite his second and final term ending that day.

- Sumner Redstone and daughter Shari scrapped Viacom-CBS merger plans amid disagreements about the valuation and management of both media companies. The companies were unable to agree on a valuation for Viacom, owner of Paramount Pictures and MTV.

- Prudential Financial said it would reimburse any customers concerned they were charged for policies they did not ask for as it reviews how Wells Fargo had sold the coverage. Prudential's move came after three of its former employees alleged in a lawsuit that low-income Wells customers, mainly with Hispanic surnames, had been signed up for policies without their consent.