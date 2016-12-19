Dec 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Dublin claims Brussels exceeded powers over Apple tax on.ft.com/2hXjsyS

* Sweden's SCA nears 2.7 bln euro deal to buy Germany's BSN Medical on.ft.com/2hXlHCa

* Praxair and Linde close in on $65 bln deal on.ft.com/2hXlEqf

* US drugmaker charges 200 times UK price for common worm pill on.ft.com/2hXtZKf

Overview

- Ireland laid out grounds for its appeal against the European Commission's demand that it claw back 13 billion euros of state aid from Apple. It accused Brussels of interfering with national sovereignty.

- Personal care-to-forestry products group SCA, is nearing a deal to buy German bandage maker BSN Medical for 2.7 billion euros including debt, ahead of a plan to separate into two publicly traded parts next year.

- Praxair, the US industrial group, and Germany's Linde are set to announce preliminary terms of their $65 billion merger as early as Wednesday in a deal that will create the world's largest supplier of industrial gas.

- Impax Laboratories put a price tag of more than $800 on a pinworm treatment - 200 times more expensive than the equivalent medicine on British pharmacy shelves.

