Dec 20 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Italy seeks up to 20 bln euros to prop up fragile lenders
on.ft.com/2hBJAOX
* IMF stands by Christine Lagarde after negligence verdict on.ft.com/2hBCvh8
* Canada settlement adds C$2.1bn to VW emissions bill on.ft.com/2hBSNXq
* Intesa Sanpaolo says involvement in Rosneft deal 'still
under evaluation' on.ft.com/2hBSBHG
Overview
- Italian government asked the parliament to authorise the
release of 20 billion euros ($20.79 billion) to prop up the
country's most fragile lenders, as it prepaares to possibly
rescue Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
- IMF chief Christine Lagarde was found guilty of negligence
in public office by a special Paris court. However, the former
French finance minister won the support of her board, clearing
the way for her to continue on at the head of the IMF.
- Making Canada the second most expensive country after the
United States for the Volkswagen's global diesel
scandal, Volkswagen Canada has agreed to pay up to C$2.1 billion
($1.57 billion) to buy back or fix more than 100,000 cars
equipped with test-cheating software.
- Italy's second-largest bank by assets, Intesa Sanpaolo
, said its "potential involvement" in financing the
purchase of a 19 percent stake in Rosneft by a consortium
including the Qatar Investment Authority and Glencore SA, "is
still under evaluation".
($1 = 1.3395 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 0.9618 euros)
(Compiled by Sagameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)