Headlines

Overview

- A baggage handler strike which threatened to disrupt Christmas travellers to and from the U.K. was called off, with the leader of the union concerned rejecting allegations that the series of recent strikes has been coordinated to damage the government.

- Germany's Linde and U.S. rival Praxair unveiled preliminary terms of a long-delayed and much scrutinised $65 billion merger that would create the world's largest supplier of industrial gas. Agreement comes after deal talks collapsed in September in the face of dissent from Linde's workers and from its finance director.

- Lawsuits have been brought by BNP Paribas, Société Générale, Crédit Agricole, Crédit Mutuel, BPCE and La Banque Postale over the past month against the European Central Bank in an attempt to get an exemption from holding capital against certain state-backed deposits.

- U.S. regulators and Volkswagen reached a deal to get 80,000 3.0-litre cars equipped with emission-cheating software off the roads. The German carmaker agreed to buy back up to 20,000 units while it offered a recall on the rest to fix them. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)