Jan 13 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Theresa May to set out more Brexit detail in speech next
week on.ft.com/2im1aD3
Lloyds customers unable to access accounts after IT glitch on.ft.com/2ilJAPJ
Recruiter Hays reports post-Brexit plunge in UK hiring on.ft.com/2ilSP2c
Scotland attacks new UK media law on.ft.com/2ilTuAQ
Overview
British Prime Minister Theresa May will set out more on her
plans for Britain's departure from the European Union in a
long-awaited speech on Tuesday.
Thousands of Lloyds Banking Group Plc customers
were struggling to access their online accounts for a second day
after the British bank said on Thursday it was working to
identify an intermittent glitch in its system.
British staffing company Hays Plc reported a rise
in quarterly net fees as growth in continental Europe and Asia
offset tough conditions in Britain where firms remained cautious
as the country prepares to exit the European Union.
Scottish National Party's Fiona Hyslop said on Thursday that
her party had no plans to introduce a legal provision in
Scotland that would force newspapers to accept state-backed
regulation as a "threat to press freedom", in a sharp change of
stance that is likely to increase pressure on May's UK
government on the issue.
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)