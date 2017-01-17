Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

* Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her 12 priorities for upcoming divorce talks with the bloc.

* Daily Mail and General Trust Plc have stepped back from talks to create a new joint advertising sales initiative known as "Project Juno," which was launched in 2016.

* British engineering group Rolls-Royce Plc said on Monday that it had reached settlements with authorities in Britain, the United States and Brazil relating to bribery and corruption involving intermediaries, which would result in a series of payments totalling 671 million pounds ($809 million).

* The London Stock Exchange has fined UK-based brokerage firm Cornhill Capital for violation of its rules on London's junior market, Aim.

* Britain's Northern Ireland minister called an early election on Monday for March 2 following the collapse of the region's power-sharing government that risks a lengthy period of political paralysis just as Britain prepares for talks to leave the EU.

($1 = 0.8299 pounds) (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)