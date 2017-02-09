Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Volkswagen threatens legal action against former chairman

Intel chief unveils $7 bln push on U.S. manufacturing

L'Oreal considers 1 bln euro sale of The Body Shop

Overview

Volkswagen said it was weighing steps against ex-Chairman Ferdinand Piech after media reports said he had informed key supervisory board members about potential diesel cheating six months before the scandal became public.

Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.

French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is exploring the sale of its retail unit The Body Shop for 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion). L'Oreal is working with Lazard bankers on a review of its options for the British cosmetics and skincare business.

