Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Volkswagen threatens legal action against former chairman
(on.ft.com/2kPUoe8)
Intel chief unveils $7 bln push on U.S. manufacturing
(on.ft.com/2kQ0E5P)
L'Oreal considers 1 bln euro sale of The Body Shop
(on.ft.com/2klhKoH)
Overview
Volkswagen said it was weighing steps against
ex-Chairman Ferdinand Piech after media reports said he had
informed key supervisory board members about potential diesel
cheating six months before the scandal became public.
Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as
its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously
shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs
when it is up and running.
French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is exploring the
sale of its retail unit The Body Shop for 1 billion euros
($1.07 billion). L'Oreal is working with Lazard bankers on a
review of its options for the British cosmetics and skincare
business.
($1 = 0.9359 euros)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)