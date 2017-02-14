UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
Feb 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
GSK claims new HIV combination therapy will be 'less harmful'
Glencore to buy Gertler out of its DRC copper and cobalt mines
BAE poised to confirm Woodburn will succeed King as chief
Venezuela's vice president labelled international drug trafficker by U.S.
Overview
GlaxoSmithKline Plc said its new HIV treatment would be "less harmful" than current therapies, as it unveiled clinical trial results for a two-drug cocktail designed to reduce the amount of medicine that patients must take each day.
Glencore Plc announced a $960 million deal to buy Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler out of two of the mining-cum-trading company's copper and cobalt operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
BAE Systems Plc is set to confirm that Ian King will be succeeded as chief executive this year by Charles Woodburn, the former oil services executive hired by the defence company in 2016 as chief operating officer.
The United States said Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami was an international drug trafficker who had facilitated multiple one-ton narcotics shipments to Mexico and the United States, and it froze millions of dollars worth of his U.S.-based wealth. (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
