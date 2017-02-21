Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Labour demands job guarantees for Vauxhall workers on.ft.com/2m63S2E
Lloyd's confirms Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman on.ft.com/2m61EjI
VW says it did not mislead UK customers on diesel emissions
on.ft.com/2m6icIA
Overview
Britain's business minister urged the government on Monday
to seek guarantees that the Vauxhall workforce will be protected
if the company is sold to Peugeot manufacturer PSA.
Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest speciality insurance
market, appointed Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman, it said on
Monday, after his nomination was unanimously supported by its
council.
Volkswagen UK Managing Director Paul Willis told MPs on
Monday that the carmaker had not deceived any UK customers who
bought diesel cars fitted with cheating software, but the claim
was branded "little short of ridiculous" by Transport Minister
John Hayes.
