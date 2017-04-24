April 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

LafargeHolcim chief set to step down over Syria controversy

Fast-growing medical tech industry sees $24 bln deal

Credit Suisse braced for shareholder revolt over executive pay

Overview

LafargeHolcim Ltd Chief Executive Eric Olsen is set to step down on Monday following an internal investigation into activities at a plant the cement maker operated in Syria until September 2014.

Becton Dickinson and Co would acquire C R Bard Inc in a $24 billion cash-and-stock deal that would give Bard shareholders about 15 percent of the combined entity, the two U.S. medical technology companies said on Sunday.

Credit Suisse Group AG is braced for executive pay revolt from a shareholder this week, despite the board agreeing to a voluntary bonus cut by 40 percent.

