May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Fox in talks with Blackstone to buy Tribune Media

on.ft.com/2pkKKlo

High-ranking Fifa official resigns after bribery allegations

on.ft.com/2oYwaNS

FCA appoints criminal trials veteran as legal chief

on.ft.com/2qn12Zp

Overview

Twenty-First Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone Group to launch a joint bid for U.S. broadcaster Tribune Media Co, according to two people familiar with the negotiations.

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, the FIFA Council member who also runs the Olympic Council of Asia, said on Sunday he was resigning all his posts in football after being drawn into the latest bribery scandal to hit the game's governing body.

Financial Conduct Authority has hired Vincent Coughlin as its chief criminal counsel, taking over from Claire Lipworth, who has joined law firm Hogan Lovells.

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)