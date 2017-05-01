May 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Shine follows Ailes and O'Reilly out of Fox News

on.ft.com/2qmjsMB

Axa ousts AllianceBernstein chief Peter Kraus in shake-up

on.ft.com/2pBJriq

Cisco announces intent to buy Viptela for $610 mln in cash

on.ft.com/2ppEuZn

Overview

Bill Shine, co-president of Fox News Channel, has become the latest executive to resign in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal at the cable channel.

The French parent of asset manager AllianceBernstein fired its longtime leader, Peter Kraus, replacing him with a new chief executive and new chairman, and overhauled the firm's board, according to a filing on Monday that offered little explanation for the unexpected changes.

Cisco Systems Inc said on Monday it intended to buy privately held Viptela for $610 million in cash and assumed equity awards. The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year pending regulatory reviews.

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)