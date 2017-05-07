May 8 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
3G Capital to seek only friendly deals
Akzo Nobel set to reject 26.9 billion euro PPG bid
U.S. owner puts Aspen Healthcare up for sale
Sinclair Broadcast nears deal to buy Tribune Media
Overview
3G Capital, the buyout group behind Kraft Heinz Co,
has ruled out making hostile bids following the failure of its
$143 billion Unilever offer, saying it will seek only friendly
deals in future.
Akzo Nobel NV, the Dutch paints and coatings
group, is set to reject a takeover offer by its U.S. rival PPG
Industries Inc as soon as early this week, according to
people close to the process.
Tenet Healthcare Corp is putting Aspen Healthcare,
one of Britain's biggest private hospital providers, up for
sale.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc is nearing a deal to
acquire Tribune Media Co for just under $44 a share,
according to people familiar with the matter, valuing Tribune at
about $3.8 billion.
