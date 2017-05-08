May 9 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Sinclair Broadcast strikes $3.9 bln Tribune Media deal
Coach hints at further deals after bagging Kate Spade for
$2.4 bln
ChemChina and Sinochem plan merger
Goldman shakes up investment bank leadership
Overview
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, the biggest U.S.
local television station owner, said on Monday it would buy
Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television
station operators, for about $3.9 billion.
Luxury handbag maker Coach Inc said it would buy
Kate Spade & Co for $2.4 billion.
ChemChina and Sinochem are planning to merge next year,
according to several senior bankers in Asia. The merger will
create the world's largest chemicals group with $100 billion of
revenues.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc reshuffled the leadership of
its investment banking arm, a shake-up touched off by the
departure to Washington last year of Gary Cohn.
