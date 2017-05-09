May 10 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
John Lewis falls foul of minimum wage rules
Elliott Advisors takes legal action to oust Akzo Nobel
chairman
Greenberg loses battle over damages related to AIG bailout
Noble warns of $130 mln first-quarter loss
Overview
British retailer John Lewis said it has set aside 36 million
pounds ($46.56 million) to cover possible costs as it may have
breached UK wage rules, a potential embarrassment for a company
lauded for the way it treats its staff.
Elliott Advisors, the hedge fund that has been pushing Dutch
paint maker Akzo Nobel to enter takeover talks with
U.S. rival PPG Industries, said it has begun legal
proceedings to try to oust Akzo Chairman Antony Burgmans.
A federal appeals court threw out a ruling that the U.S.
government illegally bailed out insurer American International
Group Inc during the 2008 financial crisis, in a defeat
for former chief executive officer Maurice Greenberg.
Noble Group has said it will likely slump to
record a $130 million loss for the first quarter in the latest
blow to investors in the struggling commodity trader.
($1 = 0.7733 pounds)
