Headlines

Uber faces regulation in Europe as transport company

SoftBank injects $500m into UK start-up in boost for European tech

BT tries to reset fortunes with restructuring plan

Wells Fargo unveils additional $2bn in cost savings

Overview

An adviser to the European Union's top court said ride-hailing app Uber Technologies Inc should be regulated as a transport company and be subject to the same rules as normal taxis.

Improbable is raising $502 million from Japan's SoftBank in a deal that will value the UK virtual simulation start-up at more than $1 billion.

BT Group Plc will cut 4,000 jobs and replace the boss of its global services business in a plan to tackle the source of an Italian accounting scandal that stunned Britain's biggest telecoms group in January.

Executives at Wells Fargo & Co doubled its cost-cutting target after seeing expenses soar in the aftermath of a sales scandal that the third-largest U.S. bank is still trying to recover from. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)