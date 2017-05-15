UPDATE 1-Ethiopian Airlines places order for 10 Airbus planes
ADDIS ABABA, June 20 Ethiopian Airlines has placed an order for 10 Airbus A350-900 aeroplanes, it said on Tuesday, in addition to at least another 10 it already has on order.
May 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Chevron investors back off from climate change proposal
Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct
Uber engineer barred from work on key self-driving car technology
New AIG CEO Brian Duperreault plans to 'grow' insurer
Overview
Chevron Corp investors have withdrawn a shareholder proposal calling for the oil group to report regularly on the risks it faces from policies to address climate change, after the company published an analysis of the issue.
Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion ValueAct Capital Management LP hedge fund by promoting his long-time business partner Mason Morfit to the position of chief investment officer.
A judge in San Francisco has banned the top engineer on Uber Technologies Inc's self-driving car programme from any work on a type of laser sensor known as Lidar.
American International Group Inc named an insurance industry veteran Brian Duperreault as its new chief executive officer and signalled it would seek to expand the group after years of shrinkage in the wake of its government rescue during the financial crisis. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 20 Metals recycler Befesa has attracted bids from several private equity groups as its owner mulls whether to list the company on the stock exchange or opt for an outright sale.