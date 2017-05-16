May 17 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
'Patriot' Dimon dodges calls to disavow Trump policies
on.ft.com/2pTxl0o
Symphony's valuation tops $1bn with new fundraising
on.ft.com/2pTQTSg
EasyJet's losses widen on sterling weakness
on.ft.com/2pTTBaC
Banco Popular attracts merger interest from rivals
on.ft.com/2pU2Rvq
Overview
JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon
responded to criticism from angry shareholders over his role
advising President Donald Trump on economic matters, saying he
would help "any president" in office.
Symphony Communication Services LLC, the maker of a Wall
Street online chat service, said it has raised $63 million in
new funding led by French bank BNP Paribas SA.
British budget airline easyJet Plc said it was
looking to bigger planes to help keep a lid on costs after it
reported a larger than expected first-half loss.
Several Spanish banks have shown interest in a potential
merger with Banco Popular, as its new management
considers options for how to cope with billions of euros in
toxic assets.
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)