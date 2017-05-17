May 18 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Ford to cut 1,400 jobs as pressure grows on profits
Deutsche Boerse investors take aim at chief over failed LSE
deal
Apple's top suppliers dragged into Qualcomm legal battle
Microsoft held back free patch that could have slowed
WannaCry
Overview
Ford Motor Co said it plans to cut 1,400 salaried jobs
in North America and Asia through voluntary early retirement and
other financial incentives.
Deutsche Boerse AG's Chief Executive Carsten
Kengeter came under fire from investors over the company's
failed merger with the London Stock Exchange Group Plc
at the German exchange operator's annual meeting.
Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc filed a lawsuit against four
Apple Inc contract manufacturers, including Foxconn
Technology Group, for not paying royalties, as its legal battle
with the iPhone maker intensifies.
Microsoft Corp held back from distributing a free
patch for old versions of Windows that could have slowed last
week's devastating ransomware attack, instead charging some
customers $1000 a year per device for protection against such
threats.
