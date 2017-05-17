May 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Ford to cut 1,400 jobs as pressure grows on profits

on.ft.com/2qsRuxU

Deutsche Boerse investors take aim at chief over failed LSE deal

on.ft.com/2qt4R1n

Apple's top suppliers dragged into Qualcomm legal battle

on.ft.com/2qsUkD0

Microsoft held back free patch that could have slowed WannaCry

on.ft.com/2qtept5

Overview

Ford Motor Co said it plans to cut 1,400 salaried jobs in North America and Asia through voluntary early retirement and other financial incentives.

Deutsche Boerse AG's Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter came under fire from investors over the company's failed merger with the London Stock Exchange Group Plc at the German exchange operator's annual meeting.

Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc filed a lawsuit against four Apple Inc contract manufacturers, including Foxconn Technology Group, for not paying royalties, as its legal battle with the iPhone maker intensifies.

Microsoft Corp held back from distributing a free patch for old versions of Windows that could have slowed last week's devastating ransomware attack, instead charging some customers $1000 a year per device for protection against such threats. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)