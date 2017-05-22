May 22 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Huntsman and Clariant set to announce $14 bln tie-up on.ft.com/2qFE3ef
* Netanyahu orders ministers to attend Trump greeting
ceremony on.ft.com/2qFlC9A
* Lawyers vote for Brazil president’s impeachment on.ft.com/2qFuhJ4
* Switzerland votes in favour of ban on new nuclear plants on.ft.com/2qFs1BH
Overview
- Huntsman Corp and Switzerland’s Clariant
are set to unveil a $14 bln all-stock merger. The new business
to be named HuntsmanClariant will be head by Peter Huntsman,
while Clariant’s head Hariolf Kottmann will become the combined
company's chairman.
- Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his
ministers to attend a greeting ceremony for Donald Trump ahead
of the U.S. president’s arrival on Monday, after finding out
that several planned not to show up.
- Brazil’s bar association voted to back Brazilian President
Michel Temer's impeachment. This move can trigger parliamentary
action and the bar association said it would soon file its
request in the lower house of Congress.
- Switzerland has voted to start exiting nuclear power as
part of a revised energy strategy. The vote follows Germany’s
decision in the wake of Japan’s 2011 Fukushima disaster to shut
down all 17 of the country’s nuclear reactors by 2022.
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)