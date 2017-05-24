UPDATE 4-Qatar Airways seeks 10 percent stake in American Airlines
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
- UK raises terror threat after Manchester suicide bombing on.ft.com/2qi3crM
- Glencore makes ‘informal’ takeover approach to rival Bunge on.ft.com/2qhT16R
- U.S. files suit against Fiat Chrysler alleging emissions violations on.ft.com/2qhGz6U
- Uber pays millions in back-payments to New York drivers on.ft.com/2qhA0Bs
Overview
- Theresa May raised the UK’s terror threat level from “severe” to “critical”, after police identified the suicide bomber who killed 22 people, including children, in Monday night’s Manchester attack as Salman Abedi.
- Glencore’s agriculture arm has approached its rival Bunge about a possible takeover. The company said its agriculture unit “has made an informal approach to Bunge Limited regarding a possible consensual business combination”.
- The U.S. government filed a lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler accusing it of using software to violate emissions controls. The lawsuit alleged that the carmaker failed to disclose “defeat devices”, or auxiliary emissions controls, in 2014-16 Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles.
- Uber is paying tens of millions of dollars in back-payments to drivers in New York. It had been overcharging them for over 2-1/2 years and each driver will now get $900 on average back.
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)
