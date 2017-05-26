BRIEF-Digirad closes credit facility with Comerica Bank
* Digirad corporation announces closing of credit facility with comerica bank
May 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
- PepsiCo to sell up to all of its stake in Britvic on.ft.com/2qUwJeZ
- Corbyn links terror attacks to foreign wars on.ft.com/2qUkPl2
- OPEC agrees to extend oil supply cuts into 2018 on.ft.com/2qUvWL6
- BT slips as broker warns over outlook for dividends on.ft.com/2qUzrkt
Overview
- PepsiCo it selling all of its long-held 4.5 percent stake in British soft drinks company Britvic, its UK bottler. It said the disposal would not affect its "longstanding and valued bottling relationship with Britvic."
- Jeremy Corbyn in a campaign relaunch on Friday will link terrorist attacks on British soil to wars fought by the UK overseas. Corbyn will address the terrorist threat during a speech in central London. He will call for an end to the "war on terror", saying it is not working, and demand a "smarter way" to tackle terrorism.
- OPEC agreed to extend its production cuts into next year and the agreement will see the 1.8 million barrel a day cuts, first agreed in November, extended to the end of the first quarter of 2018.
- Exane BNP Paribas analysts said BT's chairman-elect Jan du Plessis should cut dividend payout by 30 percent. BT this month scrapped its 10 percent dividend growth target in favour of a "progressive" policy, but still faces an 800-million-pound cash shortfall over the next three years to deliver just 2 percent growth, Exane said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)
