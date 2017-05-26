May 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- PepsiCo to sell up to all of its stake in Britvic on.ft.com/2qUwJeZ

- Corbyn links terror attacks to foreign wars on.ft.com/2qUkPl2

- OPEC agrees to extend oil supply cuts into 2018 on.ft.com/2qUvWL6

- BT slips as broker warns over outlook for dividends on.ft.com/2qUzrkt

Overview

- PepsiCo it selling all of its long-held 4.5 percent stake in British soft drinks company Britvic, its UK bottler. It said the disposal would not affect its "longstanding and valued bottling relationship with Britvic."

- Jeremy Corbyn in a campaign relaunch on Friday will link terrorist attacks on British soil to wars fought by the UK overseas. Corbyn will address the terrorist threat during a speech in central London. He will call for an end to the "war on terror", saying it is not working, and demand a "smarter way" to tackle terrorism.

- OPEC agreed to extend its production cuts into next year and the agreement will see the 1.8 million barrel a day cuts, first agreed in November, extended to the end of the first quarter of 2018.

- Exane BNP Paribas analysts said BT's chairman-elect Jan du Plessis should cut dividend payout by 30 percent. BT this month scrapped its 10 percent dividend growth target in favour of a "progressive" policy, but still faces an 800-million-pound cash shortfall over the next three years to deliver just 2 percent growth, Exane said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)