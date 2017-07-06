FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 11 hours
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 7
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
At odds wth Trump, emerging giants back Paris deal, free trade
G20 Summit
At odds wth Trump, emerging giants back Paris deal, free trade
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 6, 2017 / 11:43 PM / in 11 hours

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 7

2 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Buffett nears $18 bln bid for Texas utility Oncor (on.ft.com/2sRIUa9)

* Qualcomm calls for iPhone ban as Apple patent case intensifies (on.ft.com/2uPrdt2)

* SoundCloud cuts 40 pct of workforce and shuts half its offices (on.ft.com/2tWJ30R)

* HSBC to ramp up hunt for new chief executive (on.ft.com/2sQ3Ez5)

Overview

* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is in talks to acquire energy provider Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC for about $18 billion.

* Qualcomm Inc has asked a U.S. agency to ban the import of certain iPhone models that the chipmaker alleges infringed on its latest patents.

* Germany-based music platform SoundCloud has cut about 40 percent of its headcount and shut half its offices in an attempt to cut costs.

* HSBC Holdings Plc's incoming chairman, Mark Tucker is looking to find a successor for its chief executive, Stuart Gulliver, and plans to announce board's choice this year. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.