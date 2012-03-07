GREECE ISSUES THREAT TO BOND HOLDERS

Greece has threatened to default on any of its bondholders who do not take part in a 206 billion euros ($270.18 billion)debt restructuring that officials believe is key to returning Athens to solvency, a move that turns up the heat on potential holdouts ahead of a deadline on Thursday.

RBS SHOULD BE SPLIT UP, SAYS CABLE

British Business Secretary Vince Cable has called for state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland to be broken up to create a vehicle for lending to small companies, as ministers scramble for ways to unblock credit lines to the sector.

STATOIL LEADING RACE FOR ANADARKO ASSETS

Norway's state-controlled energy group Statoil is in pole position to buy the Brazilian business of U.S.-listed explorer Anadarko for about $3 billion, which would mark the latest big foray by a global oil group into the South American country.

TOYOTA COMMITS TO HYDROGEN-POWERED CARS

Toyota said it aimed to sell hydrogen-powered cars in the "tens of thousands" a year by 2020, signifying a big commitment to fuel-cell technology by one of the industry's top-selling carmakers.

TXU BUYOUT FACING RISING FINANCIAL PRESSURE

The world's biggest private equity deal is facing rising financial pressure during the next two years with the expiry of contracts that underpinned the takeover of utility TXU.

NAMA CHIEF SIGNALS MOVE TO VENDOR FINANCE

Ireland's National Asset Management Agency has admitted it could provide vendor finance for every loan sale it makes this year, highlighting the pressure the retrenchment of bank lending is putting on transactions in the property sector.

MINERALS SEARCH HINDERED AS FUNDS DRY UP

Mining exploration budgets are being reined in this year as companies struggle to raise capital to fund the search for new reserves to meet surging Chinese demand for commodities from copper to iron ore.

COSTA CREW FACING ALLEGED SETTLEMENT PRESSURE

Crew members who survived the deadly wreck of the Costa Concordia cruise ship in January have felt pressure to accept cash settlements quickly in order to return to their jobs, lawyers advising on possible claims against the ship's owners have told the Financial Times.

EU DRUGS WATCHDOG TO STEP UP SCRUTINY

Europe's new chief medicines regulator wants to step up scrutiny of experimental drugs and reassess their value within four years after launch, adding fresh pressures on the pharmaceutical industry.