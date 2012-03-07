GREECE ISSUES THREAT TO BOND HOLDERS
Greece has threatened to default on any of its bondholders
who do not take part in a 206 billion euros ($270.18
billion)debt restructuring that officials believe is key to
returning Athens to solvency, a move that turns up the heat on
potential holdouts ahead of a deadline on Thursday.
RBS SHOULD BE SPLIT UP, SAYS CABLE
British Business Secretary Vince Cable has called for
state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland to be broken up to
create a vehicle for lending to small companies, as ministers
scramble for ways to unblock credit lines to the sector.
STATOIL LEADING RACE FOR ANADARKO ASSETS
Norway's state-controlled energy group Statoil is
in pole position to buy the Brazilian business of U.S.-listed
explorer Anadarko for about $3 billion, which would mark
the latest big foray by a global oil group into the South
American country.
TOYOTA COMMITS TO HYDROGEN-POWERED CARS
Toyota said it aimed to sell hydrogen-powered cars
in the "tens of thousands" a year by 2020, signifying a big
commitment to fuel-cell technology by one of the industry's
top-selling carmakers.
TXU BUYOUT FACING RISING FINANCIAL PRESSURE
The world's biggest private equity deal is facing rising
financial pressure during the next two years with the expiry of
contracts that underpinned the takeover of utility TXU.
NAMA CHIEF SIGNALS MOVE TO VENDOR FINANCE
Ireland's National Asset Management Agency has admitted it
could provide vendor finance for every loan sale it makes this
year, highlighting the pressure the retrenchment of bank lending
is putting on transactions in the property sector.
MINERALS SEARCH HINDERED AS FUNDS DRY UP
Mining exploration budgets are being reined in this year as
companies struggle to raise capital to fund the search for new
reserves to meet surging Chinese demand for commodities from
copper to iron ore.
COSTA CREW FACING ALLEGED SETTLEMENT PRESSURE
Crew members who survived the deadly wreck of the Costa
Concordia cruise ship in January have felt pressure to accept
cash settlements quickly in order to return to their jobs,
lawyers advising on possible claims against the ship's owners
have told the Financial Times.
EU DRUGS WATCHDOG TO STEP UP SCRUTINY
Europe's new chief medicines regulator wants to step up
scrutiny of experimental drugs and reassess their value within
four years after launch, adding fresh pressures on the
pharmaceutical industry.