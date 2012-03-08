GE EXPECTS GROWTH IN LATIN AMERICA
General Electric expects revenue growth in its
industrial business in regions such as Latin America to overtake
that of its traditional growth engine of Asia, led by China and
India, in 2012.
CHINA SET TO OFFER BRICS RENMINBI LOANS
China intends to extend renminbi loans to other Bric
nations, in another step towards the internationalisation of its
currency.
QE BLAMED FOR SURGE IN PENSIONS SHORTFALL
Corporate pension shortfalls have increased by an additional
90 billion pounds ($141.35 billion) since the Bank of England
resumed gilt purchases last October in an effort to drive down
interest rates, according to an employers' body.
DEUTSCHE USHERS IN WIDE-RANGING CHANGES
Deutsche Bank's incoming co-chief executive,
Anshu Jain, is making an early mark on Germany's largest bank
with a wide-ranging reshuffle that ushers several investment
bankers into top management positions.
ASIA DEFENCE SPENDING OVERTAKES EUROPE
Asia is set to outspend Europe on defence this year for the
first time in modern history as European Union nations cut
military budgets and Chinese expenditure rises, a think-tank
says.
WE ALREADY DOES POLICE CRIME WORK, SAYS G4S
G4S, the security company, has tried to dismiss the
political storm in Britain over private sector delivery of
police services, arguing that it already has access to 20,000
former police officers who regularly help UK forces with
criminal investigations, managing protesters and protecting
crime scenes.
UK BUDGET TO SPARE FAMILIES CUT IN CHILD BENEFIT
Hundreds of thousands of middle-class families will be
spared a cut in child benefit as part of a Budget that will aim
to shift the pain of deficit reduction from middle and low
earners on to the wealthiest.
VODAFONE MOVES TOWARDS C&WW BID
Vodafone, the FTSE 100 telecoms group, is edging
towards making an indicative offer for Cable & Wireless
Worldwide ahead of the Takeover Panel's
'put-up-or-shut-up' deadline on Monday.
SOCGEN TO FACE REGULATOR OVER CONTROLS
Societe Generale is to face a disciplinary probe,
which could result in fines, by the Autorite de Controle
Prudentiel, the French banking regulator.
FORMER HK FINMIN CALLS FOR SUFFRAGE IN 2017
Henry Tang, the former Hong Kong finance secretary whose
campaign for chief executive has been hit by scandal, has said
Beijing would "have to" accept the city's desire for universal
suffrage in 2017.