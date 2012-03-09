EXXON TRIMS OUTPUT GROWTH FORECASTS

ExxonMobil, the world's largest private sector oil company by production, has scaled back its projections for output growth during the next few years, as contracts with the countries where it operates constrain its expansion.

MURDOCH FACES PROBE OVER BSKYB OWNERSHIP

Rupert Murdoch is facing a fresh challenge to his UK media business as it emerged that Britain's communications regulator has escalated its probe into whether British Sky Broadcasting is a "fit and proper" owner of a broadcasting licence.

DEUTSCHE BANK TAP ECB FOR $10 BILLION EURO

Deutsche Bank took as much as 10 billion euros ($13.27 billion) of European Central Bank emergency funding last week, despite deep reservations over the programme voiced by outgoing Chief Executive Josef Ackermann.

UK'S OSBORNE MULLING PENSION TAX RISE

British finance minister George Osborne is looking to raise taxes on the pension contributions of the highest earners in this month's Budget, in a move which will release funds to help low earners escape the tax system but antagonise some Conservative ministers.

CO-OP GROUP DELAYED IN BID FOR LLOYDS BRANCHES

The Co-operative Group's attempt to buy 630 branches from Lloyds Banking Group has been delayed as the mutual comes under pressure to overhaul its board, which includes a Methodist minister, a plasterer and a nurse.

EMIRATES ANGRY OVER AIRBUS SUPERJUMBO CRACKS

Emirates Airline, the world's largest operator of Airbus's A380 superjumbo, has lambasted the aircraft maker and plans to seek compensation after complaining of widespread disruption to the carrier following the discovery of wing cracks on the jet.

CHINA'S BAD BANK CINDA IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS

Standard Chartered, UBS and Citic Capital are in discussions to invest in China Cinda Asset Management, a company created to clean up debt in China's banking system, according to people familiar with the situation.

MONGOLIAN MINING FLOAT DELAYED

The public listing of Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi, the huge Mongolian coking coal mine that was due to list in London, Hong Kong and Ulan Bator in the next few months, has been delayed by at least six months because of regulatory hurdles and political deadlock as Mongolia's parliamentary elections approach.