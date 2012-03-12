AIR INDUSTRY CALLS FOR EU CARBON TAX DELAY

Airbus and six big European airlines have joined forces in an effort to delay plans by the European Union to force carriers to pay for carbon pollution, in a project that the aerospace groups say is jeopardising billions of dollars of orders and 2,000 jobs.

CLEGG FORCED TO GO SOFT ON UK 'TYCOON TAX'

Britain's deputy prime minister, Nick Clegg, has been forced to soften his proposals for a so-called "tycoon tax" less than 48 hours after announcing it as the flagship policy for his party's spring conference.

U.S. BANK DIVIDENDS SET TO DOUBLE

The Federal Reserve is this week expected to pave the way for a doubling of bank dividends and share buy backs when it unveils the results of stress tests on the largest U.S. financial groups.

ITALY'S MONTE DEI PASCHI STAKE SET TO BE SOLD

The banking foundation behind Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is considering a "mixed" sale of a 15 percent stake in Italy's third-largest bank by assets in a move analysts say could lead to it becoming a takeover target.

SEC PROBES OPERATORS' USE OF MULTIPLE MARKETS

The U.S. market regulator has launched a broad investigation into whether exchanges favour large trading companies at the expense of smaller customers.

CITIGROUP PLANS TO DOUBLE CHINA BRANCHES

Citigroup expects to double the number of bank branches in China to 100 within two to three years as it accelerates its push into the country through its securities joint venture and an independent credit card business.

BANK CAPITAL CALLS ADDED TO INSTABILITY, SAYS BIS

Calls by European regulators for banks to hold more capital exacerbated concerns over the health of the euro zone's financial sector and led to fears of a squeeze in lending to businesses and households, the Bank for International Settlements said on Sunday.

GERMANY SOFTENS RESISTANCE TO EURO ZONE 'FIREWALL'

The German government has softened its resistance to increasing the euro zone's "firewall" against financial market contagion from the Greek crisis by signalling it would consider the combination of the region's temporary rescue fund with its permanent successor.

KINNEVIK EYES EXPANSION FOR METRO NEWSPAPER

Kinnevik, the listed Swedish holding company, plans to make "significant investments" to expand Metro International's free newspaper empire further into emerging markets, if it succeeds in taking the group private.

HONG KONG TO BOLSTER ITS CLEARING HOUSE

Hong Kong's exchange on Sunday unveiled measures to strengthen its clearing house in the first sign that some of the world's largest clearing houses believe they need to ensure they are financially robust enough to withstand new demands placed on them by a wave of post-2008 crisis regulations.

BOOKMAKER WILLIAM HILL TO OPEN TALKS WITH PLAYTECH

William Hill will begin talks with Playtech this month to salvage the companies' online joint venture following a breakdown in relations last year.