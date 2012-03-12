AIR INDUSTRY CALLS FOR EU CARBON TAX DELAY
Airbus and six big European airlines have joined
forces in an effort to delay plans by the European Union to
force carriers to pay for carbon pollution, in a project that
the aerospace groups say is jeopardising billions of dollars of
orders and 2,000 jobs.
CLEGG FORCED TO GO SOFT ON UK 'TYCOON TAX'
Britain's deputy prime minister, Nick Clegg, has been forced
to soften his proposals for a so-called "tycoon tax" less than
48 hours after announcing it as the flagship policy for his
party's spring conference.
U.S. BANK DIVIDENDS SET TO DOUBLE
The Federal Reserve is this week expected to pave the way
for a doubling of bank dividends and share buy backs when it
unveils the results of stress tests on the largest U.S.
financial groups.
ITALY'S MONTE DEI PASCHI STAKE SET TO BE SOLD
The banking foundation behind Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena is considering a "mixed" sale of a 15 percent
stake in Italy's third-largest bank by assets in a move analysts
say could lead to it becoming a takeover target.
SEC PROBES OPERATORS' USE OF MULTIPLE MARKETS
The U.S. market regulator has launched a broad investigation
into whether exchanges favour large trading companies at the
expense of smaller customers.
CITIGROUP PLANS TO DOUBLE CHINA BRANCHES
Citigroup expects to double the number of bank
branches in China to 100 within two to three years as it
accelerates its push into the country through its securities
joint venture and an independent credit card business.
BANK CAPITAL CALLS ADDED TO INSTABILITY, SAYS BIS
Calls by European regulators for banks to hold more capital
exacerbated concerns over the health of the euro zone's
financial sector and led to fears of a squeeze in lending to
businesses and households, the Bank for International
Settlements said on Sunday.
GERMANY SOFTENS RESISTANCE TO EURO ZONE 'FIREWALL'
The German government has softened its resistance to
increasing the euro zone's "firewall" against financial market
contagion from the Greek crisis by signalling it would consider
the combination of the region's temporary rescue fund with its
permanent successor.
KINNEVIK EYES EXPANSION FOR METRO NEWSPAPER
Kinnevik, the listed Swedish holding company,
plans to make "significant investments" to expand Metro
International's free newspaper empire further into emerging
markets, if it succeeds in taking the group private.
HONG KONG TO BOLSTER ITS CLEARING HOUSE
Hong Kong's exchange on Sunday unveiled measures to
strengthen its clearing house in the first sign that some of the
world's largest clearing houses believe they need to ensure they
are financially robust enough to withstand new demands placed on
them by a wave of post-2008 crisis regulations.
BOOKMAKER WILLIAM HILL TO OPEN TALKS WITH PLAYTECH
William Hill will begin talks with Playtech
this month to salvage the companies' online joint venture
following a breakdown in relations last year.