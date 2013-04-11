April 12 Headlines
Lisbon struggles to avoid second bailout
()
RBS's Japanese securities chief to go
Investor assault on BP pay awards
()
M&S plays down Qatar bid talk
()
ENRC appoints new legal team
()
Telefónica eyes German tie-up with KPN
()
Overview
Portugal could struggle to avoid a second bailout even if it is
granted more time to repay its existing bailout loans by
eurozone finance ministers meeting in Dublin on Friday.
The head of Royal Bank of Scotland's Japanese investment
bank is set to step down as Japanese authorities move to
sanction the UK-based lender in connection with the manipulation
of benchmark interest rates. ()
Standard Life Investments (SLI), one of BP's largest
shareholders, attacked the company's current pay policy for its
potential to reward bosses for meeting unchallenging targets.
High street retailer Marks and Spencer played down
speculation that it was a bid target for Qatar on Thursday as it
posted a seventh consecutive quarterly fall in underlying
general merchandise sales, though the outcome was slightly ahead
of expectations.
Kazakhstan miner ENRC replaced the US law firm it hired
to investigate whistleblower allegations of fraud in the
company's overseas assets. The company confirmed it had parted
ways with Dechert and hired Fulcrum Chambers.
Spanish telecom operator Telefonica SA and Dutch group
KPN are set to reopen talks over sharing their mobile
networks in Germany.