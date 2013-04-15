April 16 Headlines

Overview Dish Network the No. 2 U.S. satellite television provider, launched a bold $25.5 billion offer to buy Sprint Nextel Corp, a move that could thwart the proposed acquisition of Sprint by Japan's SoftBank

Gold suffered its sharpest fall since the 1980s, sparking fears among investors that the precious metal's decade-long bull run has ended.

U.S. investment firm Royalty Pharma sweetened its bid for Irish drugmaker Elan Corp, on Monday, offering worth as much as $12 per share for the developer of multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri.

The British arm of French insurance group AXA said it would stop offering face-to-face financial advice across bank branches this year. A group that represents local pension funds in Britain is recommending that its members vote against the pay package of AstraZeneca's new chief executive.

France's Socialist government contains eight millionaires, a list of ministers' personal assets showed on Monday. Global commodities trader Trafigura handed about $1.6 billion to its senior employees in the past three years by buying back their shares, according to financial statements revealed in a bond prospectus.