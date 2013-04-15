April 16 Headlines
Dish muscles in on Sprint with $25 bln bid
Gold hit by sharpest tumble in 30 years
Royalty Pharma raises offer for Elan
Axa UK to stop offering financial advice
Soriot package opposed by pension funds
French ministers reveal their wealth
Trafigura staffnet $1.6 blnin share deal
Overview
Dish Network the No. 2 U.S. satellite television
provider, launched a bold $25.5 billion offer to buy Sprint
Nextel Corp, a move that could thwart the proposed
acquisition of Sprint by Japan's SoftBank
Gold suffered its sharpest fall since the 1980s, sparking fears
among investors that the precious metal's decade-long bull run
has ended.
U.S. investment firm Royalty Pharma sweetened its bid
for Irish drugmaker Elan Corp, on Monday, offering worth
as much as $12 per share for the developer of multiple sclerosis
drug Tysabri.
The British arm of French insurance group AXA said it would stop
offering face-to-face financial advice across bank branches this
year.
A group that represents local pension funds in Britain is
recommending that its members vote against the pay package of
AstraZeneca's new chief executive.
France's Socialist government contains eight millionaires, a
list of ministers' personal assets showed on Monday.
Global commodities trader Trafigura handed about $1.6 billion to
its senior employees in the past three years by buying back
their shares, according to financial statements revealed in a
bond prospectus.