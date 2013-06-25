June 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Osborne to sweeten cuts with spending

King warns against 'jumping the gun' on Fed easing policy

Co-op's debt plans attacked by investors

Anglo Irish tape complicates Dublin's debt relief talks

Walmart critics take Yahoo chief to task

Bond yields threaten recovery in global banks' balance sheets

Overview

Finance minister George Osborne is hoping that the long-term capital commitments to road, rail, energy, housing and broadband projects by the coalition government will help somewhat take the sting out of the 11. 5 billion pounds ($24.65 billion) in spending cuts he will announce on Wednesday.

Outgoing Bank of England governor Sir Mervyn King defended the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on quantitative easing, insisting that it would be economic data that determined monetary policy around the world.

U.S. law firm Brown Rudnick has been hired to represent small investors in Britain's Co-operative Bank who are fighting back against the struggling lender's planned debt restructuring.

Dublin is worried that revelations of damaging taped conversations between executives at Anglo Irish Bank - in which they laugh about abusing Ireland's bank guarantee to attract deposits - could hurt the country's chances of getting debt relief from other EU members.

Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer, who is also a high profile board member of Walmart, was ambushed by questions over work practices at the world's largest retailer at a Yahoo shareholder meeting.

A surge in bond yields could wreck the recovery in global banks' balance sheets, according to senior bank executives and analysts preparing for quarterly earnings season.