July 3 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Ex-Bank deputy appointed to scrutinise RBS lending
China set to miss targets for shale gas field development
CNPC to take $5 bln stake in Kashagan oilfield
Rosneft gains control of Itera
Mandelson fears HS2 wil be expensive mistake
Ex-FBI head to probe BP payout claims
Overview
Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed former Bank of
England deputy governor Andrew Large to conduct a review of its
lending to small businesses.
China will most likely miss its 2015 target for shale gas
production due to slower-than-expected development of initial
shale gas fields.
State-owned oil firm China National Petroleum Co will buy a
stake in Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan oilfield in a deal worth $5
billion.
Russia's top oil producer Rosneft has bought the
49 percent of gas producer Itera it did not already own in a
deal worth $2.9 billion.
Former business secretary Peter Mandelson has urged
Westminster colleagues to reconsider High Speed 2, the new 50
billion pound high speed railway connecting London to the north
of England.
Former Federal Bureau of Investigation director Louis Freeh
has been appointed to investigate allegations of misconduct at
the office administering compensation claims against BP
for the Deepwater Horizon oilspill.