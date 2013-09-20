Sept 20 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
EMPIRE STATE REALTY FILES FOR $1 BLN IPO
GOLDMAN HIT BY NEW YORK FED ERROR
S&P WARNS EXCHANGE GLITCHES COULD TRIGGER DOWNGRADE
PRATT AND ROLLS ABANDON PLAN FOR AIRCRAFT ENGINE PARTNERSHIP
PINTEREST TAKES NEW TACK WITH ADVERTISING LAUNCH
Overview
Empire State Realty Trust, the real estate investment trust
that owns the iconic New York skyscraper, plans to raise as much
as $1.07 billion from its planned initial public offering on the
New York Stock Exchange.
Goldman Sachs suffered a loss when a clerical error
by the New York Federal Reserve left the bank without any of the
three-month Treasury bills it had ordered at a government debt
auction, sources familiar with the matter said.
Rating agency Standard & Poor's warned that the recent wave
of technical glitches at global exchanges suggests that they
have become more prone to breakdowns, and could trigger a
downgrade of their credit ratings.
British aero engine maker Rolls-Royce and U.S.-based
Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp,
have abandoned a planned joint-venture to develop engines for
mid-sized aircraft.
Online scrapbook Pinterest has launched an advertising
business that will charge businesses to place content that is
integrated with the photos already on its users' pinboards -
similar to ad concepts developed by Facebook and Twitter.