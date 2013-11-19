Nov 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Angela Merkel says spy scandal is testing EU-US trade talks

JPMorgan agrees to shoulder WaMu bill

UK probes private accounts of foreign exchange traders

Royal Bank of Scotland in talks to sell portfolio to BNP Paribas

Boeing and Airbus shrug off fears of reliance on Gulf orders

Suleiman Kerimov sells stake in Uralkali to Mikhail Prokhorov

Overview

The NSA spying scandal has put pressure on talks to forge an EU-U.S. trade pact, German chancellor Angela Merkel warned in her toughest response on the scandal so far and its impact on economic ties.

The United States Department of Justice is set to announce the biggest ever settlement with a single company as JPMorgan Chase agrees to shoulder the responsibility for the past misdeeds of Washington Mutual.

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is probing the use of personal accounts by foreign exchange traders amid allegations that traders used these accounts to trade their own money ahead of clients' orders.

Royal Bank of Scotland is in exclusive talks with French lender BNP Paribas to sell its structured retail investor products and equity derivatives business, as it slims down its investment bank.

Boeing and Airbus insisted on Monday they were not overly reliant on orders from Gulf airlines for their long-range passenger jets.

Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov has agreed to sell his 21.75 percent stake in potash miner Uralkali, to billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, a longtime business ally.