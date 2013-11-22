Nov 22 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Banks ban traders from group chat rooms
()
Goldman defends currency trading performance
()
Dan Loeb builds $1 bln plus stake in Japan's SoftBank
()
WTO on verge of global trade pact
()
Spotify tunes in to $4 bln valuation
()
Phone chatter likely to hit new highs
()
Overview
Several big banks including Barclays, Citigroup
and Royal Bank of Scotland have banned traders
from some online chat rooms in response to investigations into
alleged collusion between dealers over key financial market
benchmark rates.
Goldman Sachs said on Thursday it did not suffer a
loss in its currencies business in the third quarter, in an
attempt to reassure investors after reports that it had suffered
more than $1 billion in trading losses.
Activist investor Dan Loeb, who is pushing for change at
Sony, has revealed another $1 billion plus position in Japan's
SoftBank.
The World Trade Organisation is poised to seal the first
global trade deal for more than a decade, in a rare victory for
the body, whose struggle to secure an international pact has
increasingly undermined its relevance.
Spotify has raised about $250 million in a new funding round
valuing the Swedish digital music service at more than $4
billion.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said it was
considering plans to do away with the 'outdated' ban on using
cell phones during flights.