June 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

TIME WARNER EYES STAKE IN VICE MEDIA

(link.reuters.com/xad99v)

U.S. SUPREME COURT DELIVERS BLOW ON BP PAYOUTS

(link.reuters.com/zad99v)

SOUTH AFRICA MINING STRIKE TALKS END

(link.reuters.com/fed99v)

CHICO'S EXPLORES SALE TO PRIVATE EQUITY

(link.reuters.com/ced99v)

GODADDY READY TO GO ON US IPO

(link.reuters.com/ded99v)

Overview

Time Warner is finalising deal to buy New York-based Vice Media that would value the digital media and publishing group at more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request from BP Plc to keep compensation payments for businesses affected by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster suspended.

Talks brokered by the South African government to end the five-month platinum strike that is battering the country's economy collapsed on Monday with the world's top three producers in a deadlock with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union.

U.S. womenswear chain Chico's has been in talks over a potential sale to private equity bidders, according to sources, one of whom said the company would likely command a premium of about 30 per cent to its $2.36 billion market capitalisation.

Web hosting firm GoDaddy has filed for a U.S. initial public offering, saying it planned to raise up to $100 million as a place holder figure (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)