* Businessmen remove names from Brexit letter

* Tata warned on damage to reputation over steel plant

* Shell weighs North Sea assets for potential sales

* Italian lenders' tie-up paves way for consolidation

- Campaigners who want Britain to leave the European Union apologised for wrongly including Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross and Phones4U founder John Caudwell's names in a list of people who had signed a letter supporting the campaign. (bit.ly/25rtM2p)

- The British government warned Tata Steel Ltd of damage to its international reputation if it decides to close the UK's biggest Port Talbot steelworks in South Wales. (bit.ly/25rtU1U)

- Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it is reviewing selling some of its North Sea assets but has not yet publicly identified which fields would be under scrutiny. (bit.ly/25rtZCE)

- Italy's first banking sector merger of the decade of Banca Popolare di Milano Scarl and Banco Popolare Sc to create the country's third-largest banking group has made the sector ready for further consolidation. (bit.ly/25rurkf)

