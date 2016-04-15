April 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

City's status as financial hub at risk from Brexit vote, says Cryan

White House warns on dangers of Brexit

US banks spell out toll of low oil prices

Overview

Deutsche Bank's chief executive, John Cryan, warned that London will lose its position as the main hub for trading European sovereign debt and currencies if Britain votes to leave the European Union. (bit.ly/1T7meLh)

The British economy will be weaker and the European Union will be damaged if the UK votes to leave the EU, the White House said. (bit.ly/1SOBt9n)

Wells Fargo & Co, Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co have each taken $500 million hits on their energy portfolios, spelling out the damage inflicted by lower oil prices. (bit.ly/1SOBXfK)

(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)