US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after strong private jobs data
* Futures up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Adds quote, updates prices)
March 4 Headlines
Swiss vote for corporate pay curbs
Housebuilding incentive branded a flop
Statoil warns of political danger to gas
Lockheed warns on defence cuts
CVC eyes up bid for McCarthy & Stone
Overview
Swiss voters backed curbs on executive pay, which include giving shareholders a binding say on corporate wages.
A housebuilding scheme that rewards councils that oversee the building of new homes has failed to take off.
Political uncertainty over the role of gas in Europe's power generation sector is putting future investment in new production at risk, Statoil warned.
Across-the-board spending cuts in the United States could trigger contract terminations, factory closures and the loss of thousands of jobs, Lockheed Martin warned.
Private equity company CVC Capital Partners is weighing a 500 million pound bid for Britain's largest retirement home builder McCarthy & Stone.
