March 6 Headlines

Overview

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez has died following complications from cancer surgery.

The FBI has teamed up with securities regulators to tackle the threat of market manipulation as a result of the use of sophisticated computer trading strategies.

Britain has failed to stop strict EU curbs on banker bonuses after a last minute fightback only managed to secure minor potential tweaks to the new rule.

Britain's Financial Services Authority has said it was slow to react when the first indications that banks were manipulating Libor rates emerged six years ago.

China is investigating the impact the Glencore-Xstrata merger could have on the copper market.

Britain's Serious Fraud Office has rebuffed claims that it abused its powers and acted "recklessly" while investigating property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz.

Microsoft is set to be fined hundreds of millions of dollars by the EU on Wednesday over its failure to honour a competition agreement with regulators.