March 6 Headlines
Overview
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez has died following
complications from cancer surgery.
The FBI has teamed up with securities regulators to tackle
the threat of market manipulation as a result of the use of
sophisticated computer trading strategies.
Britain has failed to stop strict EU curbs on banker bonuses
after a last minute fightback only managed to secure minor
potential tweaks to the new rule.
Britain's Financial Services Authority has said it was slow
to react when the first indications that banks were manipulating
Libor rates emerged six years ago.
China is investigating the impact the Glencore-Xstrata
merger could have on the copper market.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office has rebuffed claims that it
abused its powers and acted "recklessly" while investigating
property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz.
Microsoft is set to be fined hundreds of millions
of dollars by the EU on Wednesday over its failure to honour a
competition agreement with regulators.