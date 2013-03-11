March 11 Headlines
Bank commission demands tougher rules
Banks rush to redraft pay deals
Buyout firms' cash payouts hit record
Unease grows in Madrid over Iberia deal
Pharma group sues European regulator over data
OMV chief calls for EU stance on fracking
Cove directors reunite for new oil project
Cukurova fined for contempt in US
Overview
UK's banks may have to adhere to tougher leverage ratios than
their global rivals. The Parliamentary Commission on Banking
Standards has called for the government's proposed new banking
legislation to be toughened.
European banks are racing to tweak executive pay deals by the
end of the month to meet new EU bonus rules and secure
shareholder backing at upcoming annual meetings.
Private equity firms are highlighting huge sums of cash returned
to investors even though the value of their portfolios has risen
faster, boosted by trillions of assets that they are struggling
to sell.
Spain's growing unease with the British Airways-Iberia merger is
being watched closely at a time when the financial crisis has
left the country's corporate sector more vulnerable to foreign
takeovers.
AbbVie, the U.S. pharmaceuticals business spun off from
Abbott Laboratories, has sought an injunction to block
Europe's medicines regulator from releasing detailed data on its
blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug.
The head of Austrian energy group OMV has warned that
the European Union must arrive at a common position on shale gas
or risk deindustrialisation that would put European companies at
a competitive disadvantage to Asian and U.S. rivals.
Three key executives that were behind the creation and sale of
London-listed Cove Energy have come together again to raise
funds to explore once more for oil and gas in waters off
Mozambique.
A U.S. court has imposed an escalating series of fines on
Turkey's biggest mobile operator Turkcell, controlled by the
country's best known tycoons Mehmet Karamehmet.