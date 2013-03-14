March 14 Headlines

Qatar lined up for 10 bln stg UK projects fund

Finance ministers seek Cyprus bailout pact

Ermotti is best paid banker at UBS

Vodafone to ditch its F1 sponsorship

UK watchdog warns on bonus cap

Google's head of Android to take new role

Blackstone expands capacity to buy US homes

Apple's Cook to testify in ebooks case

Overview

Qatar has begun talks with the UK government to invest up to 10 billion pounds ($14.92 billion) into key infrastructure projects.

Eurozone finance ministers will meet in Brussels later this week to arrive at a deal over a long-delayed bailout for Cyrpus even as differences on how to shrink the 17 billion euros bailout target persist.

UBS AG's Sergio Ermotti was the highest earner at UBS last year with a pay package that is expected to exceed 8 million swiss francs ($8.41 million), making him one of the highest paid chief executives in Europe.

British mobile operator Vodafone is set to end its long-running sponsorship of the Formula One team McLaren following a review of its marketing strategy UK's top banking supervisor said the European Union's planned bonus cap may drive up fixed salary costs at large UK banks by 500 million pounds annually and that the cap could undermine efforts to improve risk management.

Google Inc's Andy Rubin is stepping down as head of the company's Android division to take up an unspecified role in the company, the latest in a series of sudden management changes.

Blackstone Group borrowed $2 billion from banks to buy distressed homes in the United States it intends to rent out.

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook must sit for a deposition in the U.S. government's lawsuit against the company over alleged price-fixing in the e-book market.